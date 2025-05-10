Fantasy Baseball
Fernando Tatis News: Joins offensive onslaught

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a home run, three total runs, three total RBI and a walk in Saturday's 21-0 thrashing of the Rockies.

To put things in perspective, every one of San Diego's starters got at least one hit Saturday, and Tatis was one of five players on the team to rack up at least three RBI. He also hit one of the squad's five homers, belting a three-run shot in the fifth inning. The long ball snapped a 15-game homerless stretch for Tatis, and the three RBI matched the total amount of runs batted in that he had accumulated during that span.

