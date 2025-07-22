Framber Valdez News: Earns 11th win

Valdez (11-4) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Valdez allowed the lone run on a groundout in the fifth inning. He looked in line for a hard-luck loss until Brice Matthews' two-run home run in the eighth, which put the Astros ahead for good. This was the sixth straight start of at least six innings for Valdez, who has given up just six runs (five earned) over 38 frames in that span. He's also won 10 of his last 13 outings after beginning the year 1-4 over seven starts. For the season, the southpaw has a 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 129:42 K:BB across 128 innings. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics this weekend.