Francisco Lindor News: Breaks out of slump

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The shortstop had gone 0-for-28 over the prior six games, but Lindor's bat snapped to life with RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. The slump has left Lindor with a .200/.259/.360 slash line over 18 contests in July, but he's remained productive with three homers, three steals, 14 runs and 14 RBI.