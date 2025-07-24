Francisco Lindor News: Breaks out of slump
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
The shortstop had gone 0-for-28 over the prior six games, but Lindor's bat snapped to life with RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. The slump has left Lindor with a .200/.259/.360 slash line over 18 contests in July, but he's remained productive with three homers, three steals, 14 runs and 14 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now