Peralta has been on an absolute tear on the mound, having now turned in five consecutive starts of at least five shutout innings. That hot stretch has amounted to a scoreless streak of 28 frames over his past five outings, and he's yielded a lone run across 33 innings since the beginning of August. The All-Star right-hander now sports a 2.50 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 176:61 K:BB through 158.2 frames overall, and he'll be aiming to extend his scoreless streak in a scheduled matchup against the Rangers next week.