Freddy Peralta News: Secures 12th win

Peralta (12-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Peralta stumbled, allowing all four runs in the third inning, but he didn't squander the second lead the Brewers built. This ended his stretch of three straight quality starts, but he's impressively won seven outings in a row, posting a 3.18 ERA and 44:9 K:BB over that span. On the year, he's been even better, maintaining a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 122:40 K:BB through 116.2 innings across 21 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home in a favorable matchup against the Marlins.