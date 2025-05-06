Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Moreno Injury: Dealing with side soreness

Published on May 6, 2025

Moreno didn't play in Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left side soreness, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Scratching Moreno from the lineup before Tuesday's contest was originally reported to be a managerial decision, but it now appears Moreno is dealing with an injury that stems from a play at the plate Monday. The team is labelling him as day-to-day for now, and Jose Herrera will start at catcher for any additional games Moreno misses.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
