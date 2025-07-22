Gavin Lux News: Collects four hits

Lux went 4-for-4 with an RBI single during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.

Lux singled in all four of his at-bats Tuesday, and he delivered Cincinnati's only run of the game by plating Elly De La Cruz in the fourth inning. The performance marked Lux's second four-hit game of the season and the third of his career. In his last six games, Lux is 12-for-23 (.522) with a double and three RBI.