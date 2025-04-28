Gavin Lux News: Doubles twice in win

Lux went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI in Monday's win over St. Louis.

Lux singled and scored in the fourth inning before adding an RBI double in the sixth. He posted a .616 OPS through his first 16 games this season but has since turned a corner. Over his last 11 games, Lux has produced seven multi-hit performances -- including three straight -- to boost his season OPS to .911 through 105 plate appearances.