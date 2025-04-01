Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: On bench versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Sheets is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sheets started the previous four games -- all against right-handed starting pitchers -- and has gone 7-for-14 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI this season, but he'll sit Tuesday while lefty Logan Allen takes the mound for Cleveland. Yuli Gurriel will continue to fill the small side of the platoon at designated hitter and bat sixth.

