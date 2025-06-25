Gavin Williams News: Falters late in no-decision

Williams did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Williams allowed just one run over his first five innings but was unable to escape the sixth, ultimately charged with three runs (two earned) in the frame. While the 25-year-old's 20:13 K:BB over five June outings is underwhelming, he's yielded just eight earned runs across 28 innings while notching three quality starts during that stretch. He'll carry a 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 80:45 K:BB across 80.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cubs.