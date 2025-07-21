George Kirby News: Fades in sixth inning

Kirby (4-5) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to take the loss Monday versus the Brewers.

Kirby had a no-hitter going through five frames before it fell apart quickly in the sixth. He allowed two doubles, three singles and a sacrifice fly as the Brewers picked him apart in that frame to get all the offense they needed. This was the second outing in a row where Kirby has yielded four runs, and it ended his three-game winning streak. He's now at a 4.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB through 60 innings across 11 starts this season. His next start is projected for this weekend on the road versus the Angels.