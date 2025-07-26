George Kirby News: Strikes out nine in win

Kirby (5-5) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Angels.

Kirby rebounded from allowing four runs in each of his last two starts. He allowed a solo home run to Taylor Ward in the second inning, which was just the second homer Kirby's given up over his last six outings, though the three walks matched his season high. He nearly got into trouble with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning, but he was able to fan Logan O'Hoppe and Luis Rengifo to escape the jam before exiting at 106 pitches (65 strikes). Kirby now has a 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB through 66 innings across 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.