After being tagged for seven runs his last time out, Kirby was unable to steady the ship Tuesday. The right-hander has failed to fire at least five frames in three of his past five outings, although he does have seven quality starts under his belt since the All-Star break. Kirby has a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, which are on pace to be career-worst figures, to go with a more encouraging 106:28 K:BB over 108.2 innings, and he'll be trying to get back on track this weekend against the division-rival Angels.