Kirby may not want to stop by Williamsport again any time soon, as he had arguably his worst start of the season in this contest. He walked a season-high three batters for the fourth time this year, and the seven runs allowed also represented his most in any outing in 2025. That was enough to end his four-start winning streak. Kirby is now at a 4.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94:23 K:BB through 89.2 innings over 16 starts. The 23 walks represent his most in any year of his four-year career, which is concerning given he's seen his lightest workload this season due to injuries. Kirby will try to right the ship in a home matchup versus the Athletics for his next start.