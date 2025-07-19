George Springer News: Busy on basepaths Friday

Springer went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

The veteran outfielder came out of the All-Star break flying after going 0-for-12 over his final four games before the pause in the schedule. Springer had been locked in prior to that however, and he has seven multi-hit performances in 13 July contests, slashing .347/.407/.673 on the month with five of his 16 homers and three of his 12 steals on the season.