George Springer News: Mashes 17th homer

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The veteran outfielder has come out flying after the All-Star break, racking up six hits in the three-game set against San Francisco. Springer's fifth-inning long ball off former teammate Robbie Ray was his 17th homer of the season, and through 15 contests in July, he's slashing a blistering .351/.413/.702 with six home runs, three steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI.