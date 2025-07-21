German Marquez Injury: Undergoing MRI on shoulder

Marquez will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez left Sunday's start against the Twins after yielding three runs on four hits and four walks across three innings of work. He struck out two and also surrendered his 13th home run of the season. Marquez was lifted after 58 pitches, admitting he couldn't fully extend at the end of his pitches, citing shoulder tightness. There's a chance the Rockies will skip Marquez's next scheduled start. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors ahead of next week's trade deadline.