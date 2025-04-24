Gerson Garabito News: Back in majors

Garabito was recalled by the Rangers on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Garabito earned a roster spot out of spring training but was optioned to the Triple-A Round Rock on April 8. He'll return to the majors with Kumar Rocker (shoulder) sidelined and could be a candidate to make a few spot starts. His streaming appeal is likely limited regardless of role, however, as he has a 5.77 ERA across 34.1 career big-league frames.