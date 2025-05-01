Gleyber Torres Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
Torres will not be in the lineup Friday against the Angels while dealing with a hamstring injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torres was removed from Thursday's game after singling to lead off the eighth inning. Manager A.J. Hinch stated after the contest that Torres was set for a day off Friday regardless of the injury, so there doesn't seem to be much concern about the issue at this point.
