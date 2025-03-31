Grant Anderson News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Brewers recalled Anderson from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The Brewers are deploying Elvin Rodriguez as an opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Royals and aren't counting on him working deep into the contest, so Anderson will provide an extra option out of a bullpen that was worked heavily in the three-game series with the Yankees over the weekend. With the Rangers a season ago, Anderson made 23 appearances and turned in an 8.10 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 26.2 innings.