Gunnar Henderson Injury: Availability for Thursday uncertain

Henderson (intercostal) is scheduled to play 7-to-9 innings in the field Wednesday in his final rehab game for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though Henderson is poised to rejoin the big club immediately after completing the rehab assignment, the Orioles may not be keen on reinstating him from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Red Sox, which begins at 1:05 p.m. ET. Before making a decision on whether to activate Henderson on Thursday or to delay his season debut until the weekend, the Orioles will wait and see how Henderson is feeling physically coming out of Wednesday's contest. After straining his right intercostal Feb. 27 and landing on the IL, Henderson has looked healthy through his first four rehab games, going 5-for-16 with a pair of home runs. Manager Brandon Hyde reiterated that Henderson will serve as the Orioles' everyday shortstop and leadoff hitter once he's activated.