Gunnar Henderson headshot

Gunnar Henderson News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Henderson is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson will get a rest day, with Jackson Holliday shifting over the shortstop and Jordan Westburg starting at second base. Henderson has slashed .277/.324/.462 with four steals, one home run and seven RBI in 70 plate appearances since the beginning of July.

