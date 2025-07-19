Gunnar Henderson News: Swipes two bags Saturday

Henderson went 0-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Though he didn't get any hits for just the second time in his past eight contests, Henderson still found a way to make an impact in the box score. He drove in Baltimore's first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and stole both second and third base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth. Henderson is up to 12 thefts on the campaign, and he has a decent chance of surpassing the career-high mark of 21 stolen bases he established last season.