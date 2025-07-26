Gunnar Henderson News: Three-hit effort in rout

Henderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 18-0 win over the Rockies.

Henderson was a thorn in the Rockies' side all game, highlighted by a two-run double in the Orioles' nine-run seventh inning. In nine games since the All-Star break, the shortstop has gone 9-for-30 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI, four runs scored and a three stolen bases. On the season, he's slashing .281/.350/.459 with 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 53 runs scored and 13 steals across 406 plate appearances.