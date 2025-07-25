Hunter Greene Injury: Four Ks in first rehab start

Greene (groin) struck out four batters and gave up on no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings Wednesday in his rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Greene made his first appearance at any level since June 3, with a right groin strain having kept him out of commission for nearly two months. Due to the length of his absence, Greene will likely need at least two more starts in the minors to get stretched out to a typical starter's workload before the Reds bring him back from the 15-day injured list. He's expected to throw a side session Sunday before moving up to Triple-A Louisville for his next rehab outing Tuesday.