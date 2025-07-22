Hunter Greene Injury: Throws side session
Greene (groin) threw a side session Monday and is scheduled to make a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Greene is expected to throw two innings and 30 pitches Wednesday. If all goes well, Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said the right-hander will follow up with another side session and then a start at Triple-A Louisville next Tuesday, July 29.
