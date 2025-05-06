Hunter Strickland News: Parts ways with Rangers

The Rangers granted Strickland his release Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Texas in March but struggled in 12 appearances with Triple-A Round Rock, as he had an 8.22 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Strickland recorded 12 holds with a 3.31 ERA in 72 appearances with the Angels last season, so he could land another minor-league deal.