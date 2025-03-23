Ian Anderson News: Acquired by Halos

The Angels acquired Anderson from Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for lefty Jose Suarez, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Anderson had a 2.65 ERA over 17 innings during spring training, but his command was all over the place with 18 walks. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, and Atlanta's decision to trade him is a clear indication he wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster. Anderson is out of minor-league options but should have a better chance of sticking in the majors in Anaheim.