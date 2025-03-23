Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Anderson headshot

Ian Anderson News: Acquired by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

The Angels acquired Anderson from Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for lefty Jose Suarez, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Anderson had a 2.65 ERA over 17 innings during spring training, but his command was all over the place with 18 walks. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, and Atlanta's decision to trade him is a clear indication he wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster. Anderson is out of minor-league options but should have a better chance of sticking in the majors in Anaheim.

Ian Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now