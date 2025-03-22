Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Hamilton headshot

Ian Hamilton Injury: Bound for injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Hamilton (infection) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton was able to make his spring debut Thursday, during which he gave up one run on three hits and recorded three strikeouts in one inning of work. However, the Yankees will place him on the injured list to start the season, which will allow the right-handed reliever to continue building up -- likely on a rehab assignment -- before joining New York's bullpen.

Ian Hamilton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now