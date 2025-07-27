Isaac Paredes Injury: Getting second opinion on hamstring

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Paredes' right hamstring strain is "a little bit more severe" than originally projected, and the third baseman is set to receive a second opinion within the next week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes was placed on the injured list exactly one week ago, but other than manager Joe Espada labeling the hamstring strain as "pretty significant," the team hadn't elaborated further on the severity of the injury. Once Paredes gets a second opinion, a clearer timeline for his return could emerge, but the Astros are seemingly bracing for the 26-year-old to be sidelined well into August, if not September. Mauricio Dubon has taken over as Houston's primary option at the hot corner since Paredes landed on the IL.