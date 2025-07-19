Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes Injury: Pulled with apparent leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Paredes was removed in the third inning of Saturday's game against Seattle due to an apparent leg injury, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Paredes smacked a ball to deep left field but pulled up before reaching first base and had to settle for a single. He was immediately checked on by a trainer and subsequently departed from the contest, as Zack Short replaced him as a runner. If Paredes needs to miss time, Short and Mauricio Dubon are candidates to step in at third base.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now