Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Goes on IL with knee inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

The Cardinals placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list Monday with left knee inflammation.

Herrera tweaked the knee while running the bases in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. Tests came back negative, but Herrera has headed back to St. Louis to be evaluated further before it's determined how long he might be out. For the time being, it looks like it could be a brief absence. Pedro Pages will be the Cardinals' primary catcher while Herrera is sidelined.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now