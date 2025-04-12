Fantasy Baseball
Ivan Herrera Injury: Going through some workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Herrera (knee) feels more comfortable getting around and has been going through some workouts, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He has not, however, been cleared to begin baseball activities as he works his way back from a left knee bone bruise. Herrera is just under a week into an absence that's expected to last at least four weeks. Pedro Pages will continue to operate as the Cardinals' primary catcher while Herrera is sidelined.

