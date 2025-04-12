Ivan Herrera Injury: Going through some workouts
Herrera (knee) feels more comfortable getting around and has been going through some workouts, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
He has not, however, been cleared to begin baseball activities as he works his way back from a left knee bone bruise. Herrera is just under a week into an absence that's expected to last at least four weeks. Pedro Pages will continue to operate as the Cardinals' primary catcher while Herrera is sidelined.
