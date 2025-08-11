Kochanowicz's second demotion of the season comes after he was lit up for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over three innings in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers. The right-hander now holds a 3-10 record to go with a bloated 6.19 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 107.2 innings in the majors this season, so he may need to have an extended run of success at the Triple-A level before he receives another look in the Los Angeles rotation. Carson Fulmer tossed five innings of long relief behind Kochanowicz on Sunday and could be a candidate to replace the latter in the rotation the next time the Angels require a fifth starter. Victor Mederos and Sam Aldegheri have also been pitching well recently for Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City, respectively, and could also merit consideration for the open spot in the big-league rotation.