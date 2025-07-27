Jack Kochanowicz News: Set to start Monday

Kochanowicz is expected to be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday's contest against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kochanowicz will return to the Angels being sent down to the minors July 11 and making a lone start with Salt Lake last Sunday, when he allowed an unearned run over five innings. The right-hander hasn't been a meaningful fantasy contributor during his time with the Angels this season, logging a 3-9 record, 6.03 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 94 innings in 19 starts.