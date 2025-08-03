Kochanowicz made his second start since rejoining the active roster following a stint at Triple-A Salt Lake. While he improved upon his control - Kochanowicz walked six batters in his previous outing - he yielded his most runs in a start since May 10. Most of the damage came from the bat of Colson Montgomery, who launched a three-run homer in the first inning and hit an RBI single in the third. Kochanowicz will carry a 5.85 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Detroit.