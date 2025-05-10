Jackson Merrill News: Racks up four more hits Saturday

Merrill went 4-for-6 with two runs and two RBI in a 21-0 win against Colorado on Saturday.

Merrill paced San Diego with four hits in the rout, though none of his knocks went for extra bases. The star young outfielder has been on quite a roll since returning from the injured list May 6, collecting multiple hits in all four contests so far and going 11-for-19 with a home run and six RBI during that span. The scorching stretch has pushed Merrill's season slash line to an absurd .446/.475/.732 through 61 plate appearances.