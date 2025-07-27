Jaden Hill News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Rockies recalled Hill from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Hill will be up with Colorado for the second time this season after he previously made three relief appearances out of the big-league bullpen in April. The right-hander has maintained excellent ratios (3.72 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB) in 17.2 innings at Triple-A this season, but he'll likely operate as a low-leverage reliever for the Rockies initially.