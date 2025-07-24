Jake Eder News: Dispatched to Salt Lake

The Angels optioned Eder to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Eder worked as the Angels' bulk reliever Tuesday, giving up five earned runs over six innings and taking his first loss of the season. Now sporting a 4.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in the majors, he'll head back to the rotation at Salt Lake, where he owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. Jose Quijada was promoted from Triple-A to fill the vacancy in the Angels' bullpen.