Jake Eder News: Likely to work in bulk relief

Eder will likely be used in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Brock Burke in Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Other than closer Kenley Jansen, Eder is the Halos' freshest arm in the bullpen, as he hasn't been used since he covered three innings of long relief in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies. The Angels treated that game as a bullpen day with reliever Ryan Zeferjahn working the opening frame, and a similar arrangement could unfold Wednesday with Burke unlikely to cover more than an inning or two. Eder thus looks like a good bet to cover multiple frames in relief, but it's unclear if the Angels are seriously considering moving him into the rotation. He's had mixed results through his first seven outings out of the bullpen, compiling a 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB in 12.1 innings.