Jake Fraley News: Significant contributor to win

Fraley started in right field and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Fraley fueled a comeback from an early 2-0 deficit when he led off the third inning with a double and scored the Reds' first run. He later singled in the go-ahead run. This was Fraley's first start since coming off the injured list prior to the All-Star break, as Saturday was the first time Cincinnati faced a right-handed starter. He's expected to eventually undergo shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn labrum but will attempt to play through the injury with occasional cortisone shots. That may change if the Reds fall out of the hunt for the postseason, but they've won two consecutive games coming out of the break and are 1.5 games out of the final wild-card slot.