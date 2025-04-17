Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Foley headshot

Jason Foley Injury: To Triple-A IL with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Foley was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday with a right shoulder strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Foley struck out nine and permitted just one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings in his first five appearances with Toledo, but he hadn't pitched in several days and now it's been revealed why. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined, but the former Tigers closer will not be an option for the big club for a while.

Jason Foley
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now