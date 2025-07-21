Javier Assad Injury: Resuming rehab assignment
Assad (oblique) will resume a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Cubs on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Assad has been sidelined all season after aggravating a left oblique strain during a rehab start back in late April. The right-hander is hoping to be available for the Cubs at some point in August, but it's uncertain what his role would look like at that time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now