Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Resuming rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Assad (oblique) will resume a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Cubs on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Assad has been sidelined all season after aggravating a left oblique strain during a rehab start back in late April. The right-hander is hoping to be available for the Cubs at some point in August, but it's uncertain what his role would look like at that time.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
