Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Limits Rangers to three baserunners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Springs (4-3) earned the win against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one over six scoreless innings.

Springs ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth inning with runners on second and third, but he struck out Tucker Barnhart to escape the frame unscathed. Springs faced the minimum number of batters in four of six innings, tossing just 68 pitches (45 strikes) while inducing 12 fly balls. Thursday marked his third quality start of the season and second six-frame shutout. Springs is in line to face the Mariners at home next week.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now