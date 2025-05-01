Jeffrey Springs News: Limits Rangers to three baserunners

Springs (4-3) earned the win against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one over six scoreless innings.

Springs ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth inning with runners on second and third, but he struck out Tucker Barnhart to escape the frame unscathed. Springs faced the minimum number of batters in four of six innings, tossing just 68 pitches (45 strikes) while inducing 12 fly balls. Thursday marked his third quality start of the season and second six-frame shutout. Springs is in line to face the Mariners at home next week.