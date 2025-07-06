Hunter Brown , Astros: All of these improvements are encouraging, and it would be unfair to Skubal to skip over the fact that he's

For this week's Barometer, I'm going to repeat the exercise we went through last week but with starting pitchers this time. (Relievers won't be part of this series, but shoutout to Giants' All-Star setup man Randy Rodriguez , who improved his projected ERA from 3.80 all the way to 3.15.) As with hitters last week, we'll go tier by tier among the starting pitchers according to their preseason projections, looking for the largest projected ERA changes in each tier.

In contrast with many projection systems which have been around for a longer period, OOPSY factors in new metrics, like bat speed for hitters and Stuff+ for pitchers. Those stats become meaningful in smaller samples, which has a knock-on effect on the projections, allowing OOPSY to change its mind on players more quickly than a traditional projection system can.

Last week, I discussed the hitters whose projections have changed by the largest amount (for better or worse) according to their OOPSY projections. OOPSY is a new projection system first available to the public this year, created by Jordan Rosenblum .

Rest of Season Starting Pitcher Projection Risers

Hunter Brown, Astros: All of these improvements are encouraging, and it would be unfair to Skubal to skip over the fact that he's gone from trailing Paul Skenes by 0.19 runs to leading Skenes by 0.29 runs, making him OOPSY's top projected starting pitcher. But Brown's improvement is perhaps the most notable, both because it's the largest in this group and because it's happening for a player who, at 26 years old, may still be right at the start of his prime. Given that Brown leads all qualified starters with a 1.82 ERA and sits fourth (behind Skubal, Webb and Wheeler) with a 2.67 xFIP, even his improved ERA projection still seems high.

Brown has reached this new level by taking a big step forward in his already strong bat-missing ability. Through his first three seasons, he managed a 26.0 percent strikeout rate, a mark which would rank 19th among qualified starters this year. This season, he ranks third among qualified starters with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. That jump in strikeouts is matched by a jump in whiff rate, which sits at 29.1 percent, well above his previous career high of 25.1 percent.

That improvement, in turn, is thanks to an improvement in the quality of Brown's arsenal. He's added nearly a full tick to his fastball, which has gone from 96.1 mph to 96.9, and Stuff+ rates the pitch at 117, well above its previous career average of 105. Brown's sinker (111 to 117), cutter (98 to 102) and knuckle curve (100 to 107) are also up significantly in Stuff+. Measurably better stuff across the board is likely driving OOPSY's improved opinion of him.

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: The projections back up what the results tell us: Sanchez has reached a new level and should now be seen as a genuine front-line starter, not merely a mid-rotation arm with upside. Sanchez was already a popular sleeper this past draft season after posting a 3.32 ERA in his first full season as a starter last year, with a strong walk rate (5.8 percent) and groundball rate (57.4 percent) offsetting a slightly sub-par strikeout rate (20.3 percent).

This year, he's maintained a similar walk rate (6.8 percent) and groundball rate (57.2 percent) but has paired those numbers with a much better strikeout rate (26.2 percent). No other qualified starter with a groundball rate north of 55 percent has a strikeout rate that high or a walk rate that low; the closest comparison would be Logan Webb, who has the slight edge in strikeouts (27.2 percent) and walks (5.5 percent) but trails Sanchez in grounders (52.8 percent).

Sanchez's strikeout improvements are the product of improved stuff. After a much-publicized effort to increase his velocity this spring, Sanchez came out of the gates averaging 96.5 mph on his sinker in his season debut, though after a forearm scare in his fifth outing, he's settled in at 95.2 mph over his last 12 starts — still an improvement on his 94.5 mph from last season. Looking just as those last 12 starts, his sinker Stuff+ sits at 112 (up from 103 last year), his slider Stuff+ sits at 109 (up from 105) and his changeup sits at 119 (up from 113). Overall, his 114 Stuff+ trails only Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet among qualified starters. Sanchez has struggled to command his improved arsenal at times this season, but he's now gone four straight starts without walking a batter. If he's able to maintain that elite control alongside his newfound elite stuff, he'll be an ace.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers: It didn't take long for OOPSY to be convinced that Misiorowski would be an impact starter at the big-league level. Interestingly, that's not an attitude universally shared among the projection systems. Steamer has actually lowered its opinion of him, going from a projected 3.96 ERA to 4.33, while ZiPS, which was already skeptical, has gone from 4.92 to 5.04. If there was ever going to be a pitcher who elicited such wildly different responses from the algorithms, it makes sense that it would be one with such extreme strengths and weaknesses like Misiorowski, a pitcher whose top-of-the-scale stuff and bottom-of-the-scale command make for a difficult combination to parse, especially after just four starts.

Throughout his minor-league career, which spanned 233.2 innings, Misiorowski produced a strong 3.04 ERA, with an elite 32.1 percent strikeout rate offsetting an awful 14.0 percent walk rate. In four MLB starts, the numbers are remarkably similar: a 3.20 ERA, with a 28.0 percent strikeout rate so far offsetting a 13.3 percent walk rate. Misiorowski's 99.3 mph fastball would lead all qualified starts by more than a full tick (Paul Skenes sits second at 98.2 mph), and his 127 Stuff+ on the pitch would lead all qualified starters by 10 points. His 94.4 mph slider would lead all qualified starters by 3.6 mph, and it would even be the fastest cutter among qualified starters if it were to be reclassified.

That outlier stuff is enough to convince a stuff-based projection system like OOPSY, but it's too early to say whether the stuff will continue to overwhelm the command concerns going forward. Just one qualified starter has finished with a walk rate north of 11.6 percent in the last decade, though the guy who did it — Blake Snell in 2023 — won a Cy Young, offering reason to believe this might just work for Misiorowski.