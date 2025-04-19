Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Giants transferred Encarnacion (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Encarnacion continues to progress in his recovery from a procedure in March to repair a fracture in his left hand. His movement to the 60-day injured list means that he won't be eligible to rejoin the Giants until May 25, and a clearer timeline for his return will be known once he resumes baseball activities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now