Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Giants transferred Encarnacion (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Encarnacion continues to progress in his recovery from a procedure in March to repair a fracture in his left hand. His movement to the 60-day injured list means that he won't be eligible to rejoin the Giants until May 25, and a clearer timeline for his return will be known once he resumes baseball activities.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now