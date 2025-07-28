Pena is back in Houston after he spent the weekend at the Astros' facility in Florida, where he faced off against live pitching. If the Astros' training staff is satisfied with Pena's condition during his workout Monday, he could report to an affiliate this week to begin what will likely be a brief minor league rehab assignment. According to Sean O'Leary of SI.com, Houston general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Pena could be activated as soon as Friday, when the Astros will open a three-game series in Boston.