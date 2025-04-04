Jesse Chavez News: Back with Atlanta

Chavez agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After being released by the Rangers on March 21, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta just two days later and had his contract selected March 31. He tossed two innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers that day and was designated for assignment the following morning. Chavez is back with Atlanta to serve as organization relief depth.