Joc Pederson Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Pederson is expected to report to Double-A Frisco this weekend to begin a rehab assignment, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After taking batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Pederson said he's feeling good physically and merely needs to continue his ramp-up process by getting in some competitive at-bats before the Rangers bring him back from the 10-day injured list. Manager Bruce Bochy suggested Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate Pederson needing a lengthy rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old may just stick around with Frisco through the weekend before the Rangers potentially activate him early next week. Pederson has been on the shelf since May 25 with a broken right hand but didn't require surgery.