Joc Pederson Injury: Taking BP

Pederson (hand) resumed taking live batting practice Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pederson is expected to take another round of batting practice Wednesday, and if everything goes smoothly, a rehab assignment should come shortly afterward. It's still unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old will be in the minors, though manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Pederson's assignment to last very long.